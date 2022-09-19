Jaguars Daily: Twitter blasts Colts after “lifeless loss”

Sign up for Big Cat Country’s twice-a-week newsletter Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter and get news, opinion, and more straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday.

It is Monday. Victory Monday, actually. And it feels good, y’all. Really good.

Here’s all the Jacksonville Jaguars news that’s fit to print, or find from around the Internet.

Twitter blasts Colts after “lifeless loss”

The Indianapolis Colts have looked more like a team competing for the top spot in the upcoming draft than one competing for a playoff spot.

Hey, everyone. My close, personal friend @StampedeBlue is having a hard time remembering how many points the Colts scored today.



Do y’all mind dropping a GIF that tells them the answer? It would mean a lot. pic.twitter.com/OxucovwQD2 — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) September 19, 2022

The lifeless performance continued with a disastrous outing in Duval County, losing 24-0 to the Jaguars. After barely finishing Week 1 with a tie, the Colts arrived with zero fire to correct the issues of the opening week.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the embarrassing divisional loss to the Jaguars.

Doug Pederson talks about budding relationship between Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent big money on Christian Kirk with hopes that the receiver would be a reliable target to help second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence have a breakout year.

So far, so good.

Kirk, 25, has led the Jaguars in receiving in each of their first two games and caught a pair of touchdown passes against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Through his first two games with Jacksonville, he has 12 receptions for 195 yards, fourth most in the NFL as of Monday morning.

“It’s something that we’ve started back in the spring with those two kind of building that relationship,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Sunday. “Christian [Kirk] is a great player. That’s why we went out and got him in free agency, and you can see it now two weeks in a row, some of the plays that he’s made. He’s made an impact for our offense.

Read more from Adam Stites on Yahoo! Sports.

‘They’re improved’: Colts fall in 8th consecutive road loss to Jaguars; Ryan praises defense

Jacksonville’s defense shined in a 24-0 shutout victory against visiting division rivals the Indianapolis Colts. The loss becomes the latest in a string of losing trips to Duval, something the Colts have struggled with since 2014.

The Jaguars’ defensive unit forced Matt Ryan into poor passing decisions all game and kept him under pressure for the duration of the contest.

Read more from Juston Lewis over at the Florida Times-Union for a deeper look at the Jaguars’ new and improved defense.

Where NFL scouts and coaches think Trevor Lawrence struggled

Two years ago, it was hard to find many — if any — critiques of Trevor Lawrence as a quarterback.

But 18 games into his professional career with the Jacksonville Jaguars has produced three wins, 15 losses, and a host of criticism about the play and development of a player most in the football world tabbed as generational.

But where do NFL personnel actually see Lawrence as struggling after 18 starts? Those who watched the Jaguars weekly last year have their own theories, but according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, some in the NFL have their own.

Traffic, construction around stadium make life difficult for some Jaguars fans

The Jaguars dominated the Colts at home on Sunday in a 24-0 win.

But it was a bit of a struggle for some fans to get to the game due to traffic around TIAA Bank Field.

With construction around the stadium, the Jaguars told fans to arrive early.

“It’s hectic today but they are working on it,” one fan said.

Fans who come down Bay Street will run into construction for the Commodore Point Expressway which goes east and west between the Hart Bridge and East Bay Street. The westbound overpass to Adams Street and Duval Road is also under construction. And so is the new Jags practice field being built in front of the stadium.

Doug Pederson compares Trevor Lawrence to Hall of Fame quarterback

Doug Pederson has been around some talented quarterbacks in his career, and now he has a chance to help develop Trevor Lawrence. While those two have only been working together since January, Pederson already sees big things with the second-year quarterback.

While speaking to former quarterback Brett Favre on The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, the Jaguars head coach compared Lawrence to the Hall of Famer.

Jaguars predicted get at least 6 wins after 100,000 season-long simulations

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be much better than they were last year and improve upon their win total. That’s if The Athletic’s computers can be trusted.

The Athletic ran an NFL betting model using various metrics to create projections for each team. They then used these projections for each game of the season to get a projected spread and converted it into a projected winning percentage. After repeating this process 100,000 times, they were able to find an expected win total for each team.

For the Jaguars, that number was 6.2 wins this season. And even with an improved win-loss record, Greg Auman believes the early-season slate of games is going to be very important.