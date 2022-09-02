The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed three new players to their practice squad—kicker James McCourt, safety Josh Thompson, and wide receiver Seth Williams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed K James McCourt, S Josh Thompson and WR Seth Williams to the practice squad, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) September 2, 2022

James McCourt spent six years at Illinois, spending his first three seasons as a reserve before taking over as the primary kicker in 2019. He connected on 18 of 23 field goals in 2021, including tying a school record with four 50-plus yard field goals. He earned All-Big Ten Third-Team honors in 2021 and finished ninth in the nation in kickoff touchback percentage, booting 82.4% of kickoffs into the end zone. In 2020, McCourt nailed a 47-yard field goal at Rutgers as time expired to give Illinois their first win of the season. He was born in Dublin, Ireland (let’s go!) and attended St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) High School.

Josh Thompson figured to be on the roster bubble even before cuts considering the team already had Andrew Wingard and preseason standout Daniel Thomas as viable backups and special teams contributors.

Seth Williams made 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games for the Denver Broncos.