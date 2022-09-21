Jaguars open as 7-point dogs to the Chargers

Despite the dominating win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday 24-0, the Jacksonville Jaguars still open up as a touchdown underdog against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to our good friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. While I am not sure the Jaguars will be able to handle the Chargers, I didn’t think they’d end up being a touchdown dog in the road matchup.

The Jaguars dropped their first game of the season in a frustrating loss to the Washington Commanders, but the reality was it truly felt like a game that Jacksonville should have won and they looked like a much improved team. That seemed to show out this past Sunday as the team completely dominated the Colts from start to finish and in all facets of the game. The Chargers are going to be a much different task than the Colts however, as they’ll need to deal with a good receiving corps and a hot young gun at quarterback.