Former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Austen Lane earned an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract after his TKO win on Tuesday night over previously-undefeated Brazilian fighter Richard Jacobi.

I mean, look at this.

LOOK.

Shook off the armbar and went for the finish #DWCS pic.twitter.com/WttnEiFrLj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 21, 2022

The victory was part of Dana White’s Contender Series. Lane came into the match having won 11 of his 14 total fights in regional matches before competing against the Brazilian heavyweight for a five-fight card in Las Vegas.

And of course the former Jaguar saved his best performance for last—giving the post-match camera a hearty “DUUUUUUUVVVVVAAAAALLLLLLL!” right after the victory.

Lane retired from the NFL because he wanted to spend more time with his family and interest from teams was drying up during training camp in the lead up to the 2016 NFL season. Within a few months, he decided to give MMA fighting—something he had tried just once in November 2015—a full-time try.

