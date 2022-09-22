Thursday Night Football Steelers vs Browns: Picks, odds and more

Thursday Night Football so far in the 2022 NFL season has proven to be a bit wild. The first week of the season the Buffalo Bills absolutely steam rolled the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and just last week there was a hard fought battle between the Los Angels Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. This Thursday looks like it could be another epic battle, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are set to face off at FirstEnergy Stadium, for a classic AFC North Clash.

It’s a short week for both teams and both teams are coming off brutal losses in Week 2. Not only are both coming off losses, both are dealing with a handful of injuries to key players. The Steelers will be without defensive superstar linebacker T.J. Watt, as he was placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral and could be out the entire season. On Cleveland’s side, they’ll likely be without two defensive lineman, Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich, not only will those two be out, but star pass rusher Myles Garrett is up-in-the-air with a neck problem.

It should be an interesting offensive game for both sides, with quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett starting for the Steelers and Browns, respectively. Production wise, both are weirdly almost identical on the season, with Brissett having a better completion percentage. The game on Thursday evening should end up a classic AFC North slugfest.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Odds: Browns by 4. Current betting odds at DraftKing Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 38.5