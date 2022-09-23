Vegas knows.

The Los Angeles Chargers may be without starting quarterback Justin Herbert this weekend after it was reported that he wasn’t throwing at practice on Friday and that backup quarterback Chase Daniel was taking first team reps, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Justin Herbert is not throwing today during period of practice open to media. Chase Daniel taking first team reps for routes against air. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 23, 2022

Add in the fact that DraftKings Sportsbook is seeing the odds line drop from the Chargers sitting pretty as 7-point favorites earlier this week and today plummeting down to just 3.5-point favorites. This suggests there is a real concern about Herbert’s health for this matchup.

Will we go so far as to say that the Jaguars should be favored if/when Justin Herbert doesn’t suit up? Not necessarily. The Chargers are a strong team outside of their quarterback and the West Coast Curse is real. (I’m not joking.) But if Herbert isn’t under center this weekend, the opportunity for victory goes from “I sure hope so” to “I wouldn’t be surprised if they won” and that’s something we can all rejoice in.