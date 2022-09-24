Jaguars vs. Chargers: How to watch Week 3 matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an interesting start to the 2022 season, from frustratingly losing Week 1 against the Washington Commanders to absolutely dominating the Indianapolis Colts last week with a 24-0 victory. Now the team makes the dread trip to the west coast, where they’re historically bad, to take on a banged up Los Angeles Chargers.

The game against the Chargers is an interesting one, because they could be without starting star quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been limited at best in practice this week with a rib injury. Not only that, but the Chargers starting center Corey Linsley and cornerback J.C. Jackson are both listed as doubtful and unlikely to play. Not only that, but wide receiver Keenan Allen may be out as well.

It could be one of those early season games the Jaguars probably shouldn’t win, but can potentially steal.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chargers

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Sept. 25, 4:15 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Odds: Jaguars are +3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook