Jaguars vs. Chargers: Week 3 live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are traveling to play the Los Angeles Chargers their Week 3 trip across the country to try and break the West Coast curse. Kickoff is Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It’s an interesting game for sure seeing as how Justin Herbert is a game-time decision on whether he’ll play or not, in addition to starting center Corey Linsley and cornerback J.C. Jackson both listed as doubtful and unlikely to play. Not only that, but wide receiver Keenan Allen may be out as well.

It could be one of those early season games the Jaguars probably shouldn’t win, but can potentially steal.

Ready... set... let’s go!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

5:35 PM: Jaguars take a knee to go into halftime up 16-7 against the Chargers. I do not know what to do with my hands.

5:04 PM: This Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones touchdown is art.

This Trevor ➡️ Zay touchdown is art. pic.twitter.com/vRt8aL4uVI — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) September 25, 2022

5:00 PM: DAWUANE SMOOT GANG LET’S GO

4:45 PM: The Jaguars are up 3-0 in the second quarter of a West Coast road game. In related news, has anyone checked the temperature of Hell recently?

4:36 PM: Having an adult human as your team’s head coach. 10/10 would recommend.

4:34 PM: That’s great pocket presence by Trevor Lawrence on that first down conversion. Felt Joey Bosa’s presence, started moving to the right, found James Robinson past the sticks.

4:10 PM: Jaguars fail to convert on third and fourth downs. Both passes too high. Trevor has to make those throws, but the one on fourth down was at least a little more catchable.

4:07 PM: Not Jaguars. But we love to see some LITERAL ASS KICKING.

4:00 PM: Chargers won the toss and opted to defer. Jacksonville will get the ball first. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

3:49 PM: Never mind. Justin Herbert is sad.

Chargers starting lineup announced in the stadium, including Herbert: pic.twitter.com/BS7fXR0dP7 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 25, 2022

2:35 PM: Inactives for the Jaguars today. Not very much in the way of surprises or impactful players missing today’s game—except cornerback Shaq Griffin, of course.

1:55 PM: JUSTIN HERBERT NOT ANNOUNCED AS STARTER THIS IS NOT A DRILL

Chase Daniel was just announced as the starting QB on the video board at SoFi during game presentation dress rehearsal. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 25, 2022

9:15 AM: A little more context on Justin Herbert. Regardless of him playing or not today, the fact that he’s a game time decision after that rib injury is a heck of a testament to him. (Not sarcasm.)

From @NFLGameDay: #Chargers QB Justin Herbert is pushing to play, with a throwing session on Saturday providing a glimmer of hope; Meanwhile, #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is making his debut today. pic.twitter.com/cvbytSG5sk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

9:01 AM: Here’s your TV coverage map for CBS. Are you in the yellow?

#Jaguars vs. #Chargers TV coverage map!



(If you're in the yellow, you can watch on CBS.) pic.twitter.com/gDDnPBODsJ — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) September 25, 2022

8:00 AM: With tight end Donald Parham out for today’s game, backup Richard Rogers will be on the sidelines. Minimal impact, but it shows just how far-reaching the Chargers’ injury problems are headed into today’s game.

Chargers elevate TE Richard Rodgers for Sunday's game vs. Jaguarshttps://t.co/olCBpvsPys pic.twitter.com/EnISRvlzKD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 24, 2022

3:54 AM: This is the pregame decision that will have the most impact on the game’s outcome. If Justin Herbert plays, the Jaguars’ chances of winning are likely out of grasp. If he doesn’t, and backup Chase Daniel plays, the opportunity becomes a lot more plausible. We won’t know until 90 minutes before kickoff. Stay tuned, y’all.