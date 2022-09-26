Jaguars open as 7-point dogs to the Eagles

Another week and another dominate victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who just went west to thump the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. It was a shocking performance by the Jaguars, who headed into the game as a touchdown underdog, but they quickly took control of the game and never took their foot off the gas. Even after back-to-back dominating wins, the Jaguars still get ready to head north to take on the Philadelphia Eagles as a 7-point underdog.

The Jaguars being a dog on the road against the Eagles isn’t a big time shocker, but I am a little surprised that it’s by a full touchdown. To be fair however, the Eagles have been ultra hot out of the gate to start the 2022 NFL season starting 3-0. The Eagles had a close call with a tough Detroit Lions team Week 1, but the past two weeks have dominated their competition, just like the Jaguars have.

Could this be a Super Bowl preview we never got in 2017? Might be a little early for that one, but it’s fun that we can make that joke and it maybe be serious.

