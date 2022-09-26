Giants slight favorite on Monday Night Football

The early returns to the 2022 NFL season continue to surprise, with multiple road upsets going down and some big time shocking games over the weekend. On Monday Night Football, the New York Giants welcome in the Dallas Cowboys for an NFC East matchup. To some surprise however, the Giants are a one-point favorite at home against the Cowboys, according to DraftKings.

The Cowboys are dealing with a big time injury, playing without star quarterback Dak Prescott, but they were still able to pick up a surprising win against the Cincinnati Bengals last week to move to 1-1 on the season.

On the Giants side, they’re one of the bigger surprises in the NFL so far in 2022, sitting at 2-0 on the season. The Giants have shown a lot of toughness through two games, gutting out a Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and rallying late against the Carolina Panthers last week.

The Monday Night matchup will be an interesting test to see where the Giants stand and if the Cowboys can salvage their season without Prescott in the lineup. In classic NFC East fashion, the game early in the year carries a lot of weight.

