Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a surprisingly strong start with a 2-1 record and back-to-back blowout victories. A big reason why the Jaguars have excelled early this season is because of the play from second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Lawrence completed 28 passes on 39 attempts (71.8 percent) for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a quarterback rating of 115.5 for the game.

The Jaguars dominated the Chargers by a final score of 38-10, and Jacksonville’s 38 points were the most by any NFL team in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

For his efforts, Lawerence has been named as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. This is the first Player of the Week honor for Lawrence in his young NFL career.

Through three games this season, Lawrence has completed 77 out of 111 passes (69.4 percent) for 772 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception. He also has a quarterback rating of 103.1.

Under the tutelage of head coach Doug Pederson, Lawrence has been blossoming into a star, and is showing off the skill set that made him one of the most highly-touted quarterback prospects to ever enter the NFL.

Lawrence and the Jaguars will look to keep things rolling on the road against a tough 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles team. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on CBS in local markets.