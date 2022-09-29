Thursday Night Football Dolphins vs Bengals: Picks, odds and more

Thursday Night Football so far in the 2022 NFL season has proven to be a bit crazy and that trend could continue in the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were a team many expected to be one of the upper echelon in 2022, but their season got off to a rough start.

On the flipside, a lot of folks had massive question marks about the Miami Dolphins, in large part because of the questions surrounding starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Fast forward through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season and the Dolphins under Tagovailoa are the one of two undefeated team left in the NFL and the inside track tot he No. 1 seed in the AFC.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Sept. 29

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: PayCor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Odds: Bengals by 3.5. Current betting odds at DraftKing Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 48.5