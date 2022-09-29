Jason Kelce said some not-so-nice things about the Jaguars

In tonight’s edition of The Internet Never Forgets...

Last October, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke to reporters about earning the respect of Philadelphia sports fans. And wouldn’t you believe it? He couldn’t do it without insulting the Jacksonville Jaguars and fans.

This weekends game should be fun #DUUUVAL https://t.co/xRkkPIq36j — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 28, 2022

“Everybody’s gonna go through a downturn or be struggling, right?”

Strong start.

“At all times this city is going to keep you accountable to doing your job and performing.”

Iron sharpens iron, brother.

“But if you stick to it and you fight through it and you get better, they’ll respect the hell out of you.”

Energy.

“I really don’t think this is a hard place to play at all, to be honest with you. I think a hard place to play is … I think it’d be miserable to play in a place like Jacksonville.”

Why did the bad man say that?

“You know...”

Jason?

“...where nobody cares.”

*takes off glasses and rubs bridge of nose*

There’s a lot I could say, Jason. I could justify our lack of excitement around the team by listing out the historically bad win-loss records this team has forced us to endure over the last decade. Or I could turn this into another hate column thrown Urban Meyer’s way. Maybe I should just point out that by the time your brother, Travis, is on pace to double your career earnings.

Instead, I’ll make it brief:

I can’t wait for us to steal that statue this weekend.