Jaguars vs. Eagles: How to watch Week 4 matchup

If I told you that the Week 4 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars was a potential Super Bowl preview back in June, you’d have flat out called me an idiot. While I might be an idiot, the matchup between the Eagles and the Jaguars on Sunday just might be a... preview of the Super Bowl.

Now, admittedly, I personally don’t think the Jaguars are good enough to make the Super Bowl in 2022, I am more than open to being proven wrong by Doug Pederson. As a matter of fact, new Jaguars and former Super Bowl winning Eagles coach Doug Pederson, has made the Jaguars actually look like a team who could push for a deep playoff spot through the first three weeks of the season.

On the flipside for Philadelphia, head coach Nick Sirianni has the Eagles firing on all cylinders, sitting pretty at 3-0 on the season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts looks phenomenal throwing the ball and picking up yardage with his legs, while the defense gets after the quarterback and can suffocate the opposing team’s offense.

Interestingly enough, the two teams are pretty similar, so it should be a fun one to watch.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Eagles

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Odds: Jaguars are +6.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook