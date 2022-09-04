Jaguars sign defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, add two players to practice squad

Adam Gotsis is back in Duval. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Sunday that the team has signed Gotsis (again) to the active roster.

The Jaguars also added defensive lineman Mario Edwards and wide receiver Jaylon Moore to the practice squad.

We have signed DL Adam Gotsis to the active roster and signed DL Mario Edwards and WR Jaylon Moore to the practice squad.https://t.co/SaF8tPp0o6 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 4, 2022

Gotsis originally signed with the Jaguars in 2020. He was released on Sept. 1 when Jacksonville claimed linebacker Caleb Johnson off of waivers from the Chicago Bears.

Over the weekend, Jacksonville released linebacker Ty Summers — whom the Jaguars recently claimed off of waivers from the Green Bay Packers — which opened up a roster spot for Gotsis.

We have waived LB Ty Summers.https://t.co/MIW8pz03Jo — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 3, 2022

Gotsis played in 16 games for the Jaguars in 2021, including four starts. He recorded 27 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. In 89 career games, Gotsis has amassed 173 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumbles recovered and 16 passes defended.

Edwards has played with the (then) Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. He has recorded 118 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and three fumbles forced.

Moore has previously spent time on the practice squads for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.