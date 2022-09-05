Sign up for Big Cat Country’s twice-a-week newsletter Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter and get news, opinion, and more straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday.

Happy Monday, everyone! It’s game week for the Jacksonville Jaguars—real, live meaningful games are right around the corner.

Here’s all the Jacksonville Jaguars news that’s fit to print, or find from around the Internet.

Commanders leaning on Carson Wentz’s insight into Doug Pederson

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz are very familiar with one another after spending five seasons together with the Philadelphia Eagles. Commanders coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday that he’s not letting that experience go to waste ahead of a Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars.

Click here to read more from Adam Stites over at Yahoo! Sports on how the Washington Commanders could have a little inside info at their disposal this Saturday.

Jaguars sign Adam Gotsis, add two players to practice squad

Adam Gotsis is back in Duval. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Sunday that the team has signed Gotsis (again) to the active roster. The team also added defensive lineman Mario Edwards and wide receiver Jaylon Moore to the practice squad.

We have signed DL Adam Gotsis to the active roster and signed DL Mario Edwards and WR Jaylon Moore to the practice squad.https://t.co/SaF8tPp0o6 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 4, 2022

Gotsis originally signed with the Jaguars in 2020. He was released on Sept. 1 when Jacksonville claimed linebacker Caleb Johnson off of waivers from the Chicago Bears. For more, read here.

Winners and losers of the Jaguars’ 53-man roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars are six days away from — at last — kicking off a new era. In six short days, the stench of the Urban Meyer regime will officially wash away and the Doug Pederson era will start.

With Pederson’s first year at the helm of the franchise, the Jaguars have 53 players who are each going to be integral toward the goal of winning in Week 1 and beyond.

So, which members of the 53-man roster are big winners after this year’s roster cuts and evolution, and which players are on the losing end? Click here to read more from John Shipley over at JaguarReport.com.

Jaguars predicted get at least 6 wins after 100,000 season-long simulations

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be much better than they were last year and improve upon their win total. That’s if The Athletic’s computers can be trusted.

The Athletic ran an NFL betting model using various metrics to create projections for each team. They then used these projections for each game of the season to get a projected spread and converted it into a projected winning percentage. After repeating this process 100,000 times, they were able to find an expected win total for each team.

For the Jaguars, that number was 6.2 wins this season. And even with an improved win-loss record, Greg Auman believes the early-season slate of games is going to be very important.

Josh Allen says he “lost that dog” a bit after rookie year

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen is trying to recreate the production and success he found in 2019 when he finished his rookie season with 10.5 sacks and a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Step one is getting his mind right.

“I’m trying to craft myself, find myself again, find that mentality, that mindset for how I want to approach the game,” Allen told the Florida Times-Union. “I feel like I lost that in bits and pieces. I still had that dog but it wasn’t at a consistent level.”

Click here to read more from The Jaguars Wire on Josh Allen’s growth headed into Year 4.