Jaguars release first depth chart of 2022

A few days after finalizing its 53-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars released its first depth chart of the 2022 NFL season.

#Jaguars Week 1 depth chart has arrived. It has Jawaan Taylor as the right tackle with Ben Bartch as the left guard:



Should be noted, though, that Pederson has not yet disclosed who the starters will be:

There’s no real surprises on the list in terms of positional battles. The starting offense line was likely the biggest question mark, but third-round rookie Luke Fortner earned the starting center gig during the summer, and Ben Bartch and Jawaan Taylor have held onto their respective jobs throughout the offseason. 2020 second-round pick Walker Little will be the team’s swing tackle for now, while veteran Tyler Shatley will continue to backup multiple interiors spots.

Similar to Fortner, Evan Engram locked down the starting role a long time ago despite being a newcomer. Christian Kirk/Zay Jones/Marvin Jones were always expected to be the starting wide receiver trio since free agency in March.

The running back position is listed as Travis Etienne OR James Robinson. In my eyes this is a positive for Robinson, who isn’t 100% healthy but is expected to suit up on Sunday in Washington for Week 1. For now, though, I expect Etienne to be the clear starter and lead back as Robinson continues to recover from his 2021 achilles injury.

The only thing that stood out to me on defense was that Devin Lloyd was listed as a starter at inside linebacker. That’s been expected since the Jaguars traded up to draft Lloyd 27th overall on April 28th, but Lloyd missed several weeks in preseason games and practices that would’ve been extremely helpful for any first-year pro. The fact that the team is confident enough to start Lloyd despite him missing out on invaluable on-field reps as he recovered from a hamstring injury is encouraging.