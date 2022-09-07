2022 NFL opening odds: Jaguars are underdogs against Commanders

The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday with a banger of a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams, but the real season begins at Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Washington Commanders. Interestingly, the Jaguars opened as 3.5 point underdogs on the road.

According to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook, however, it looks like the line is moving in the Jaguars favor and as of Tuesday afternoon the line had moved to show the Jaguars as just 2.5 point underdogs — meaning the bettors are putting in money on the Jaguars to cover the spread early.

Personally, I think the Jaguars are a better team than the Commanders overall, especially since Washington is going to be starting Carson Wentz at quarterback, who has not had a lot of success against the Jaguars recently. With how good the Jaguars front seven has looked in the preseason, I believe he’s going to be in for a rough time.