Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

The 2022 NFL seasons kicks off on Thursday night as two Super Bowl favorites clash in what many think could be a preview to the game for it all at the end of the season. The Buffalo Bills make the trip to the west coast to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills are slated by many to be the best team in the NFL in 2022, however the Rams return a lot of the same team and some think might have even improved over last season with some of their additions and Aaron Donald deciding to come back once again.

How to follow the game

Date: Thursday, September 8

Kickoff: 5:20 PST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Ca.

Watch it live: NBC and DIRECTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV, Peacock, and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, 93.1 Jack FM, Tu Liga 1330 AM, and ESPN affiliates including KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning).

