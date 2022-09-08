2022 NFL Picks Week 1

NFL opening weekend is finally here, kicking off with a banger of a Thursday Night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams, in what many believe is a potential preview to what the eventual 2022 Super Bowl. The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t kick off their 2022 NFL Season until Sunday against the Washington Commanders where they’re road underdogs, so fans can kick back, relax and watch what should be a great game on Thursday evening.

This year each week we will be making picks against the spread using the tools from our friends at Tallysight, so we can actually keep track of how is a savant making picks and who is losing their mortgage every week like Ryan Day. Keep an eye out as we track the season.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 1. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.