Jaguars Injury Report: defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi questionable

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Sunday’s 2022 season opener against the Washington Commanders with the team’s health just about at 100 percent.

Friday’s injury report included just two players — defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi and offensive lineman Cam Robinson. Both players got in “limited” practice sessions on the day.

Fatukasi is dealing with a calf injury. He has logged three-straight “limited” practice sessions on this week. His status is officially listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s road game against Washington.

Friday was the first time this week that Robinson appeared on the injury report, with an ankle injury listed. Robinson’s status is not in doubt, though, as he will serve as a captain against the Commanders, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

As for Fatukasi, he is not certain to play, but appears to be on track. Pederson didn’t want to divulge too much about Fatukasi’s status for Sunday’s game, but had this to say:

“I usually don’t — just as policy — don’t divulge up or down, in or out, this time of the week, but I’ll say this: (Fatukasi) did practice yesterday (Thursday). He did well. No setbacks. We’ve got to get through today (Friday), obviously. Today’s a big day. Fridays are our review days of the game plan, so if we get through today, then things look positive.”

Meanwhile, Washington will be without safety Kam Curl.

Game status for #JAXvsWAS



--Logan Thomas and Cole Turner are questionable

--Kam Curl is out — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2022

The Jaguars will travel to Landover, Maryland, to take on the Commanders at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be broadcast on FOX in local markets.