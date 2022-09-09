Jaguars vs. Commanders: Cam Robinson named sixth team captain for Week 1

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was named as the team’s first weekly captain by Doug Pederson’s staff on Friday. Jacksonville will kick off the 2022 NFL season at FedEx Field against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 11th at 1 p.m. EST.

Robinson inked a three-year, $54 million deal in April to make him the 14th-highest-paid player at his position. The sixth-year blindside protector joined a third-round SEC rookie and eight-year All-Pro veteran (center Luke Fortner and left guard Brandon Scherff, respectively) as long-term starters up front for Jacksonville with fresh multi-year contracts.

At media availability on Friday, Pederson said of Robinson, “He’s really shown great leadership with the team since being re-signed back in the spring and all that, and he’s bought in.”

The ice cream guy added, “It hasn’t been easy for him, as well, here. He’s had some challenges and whatnot, but he’s in a good place, so a good person to kick it off with.”

Robinson has endured a 25-56 regular season record since being drafted by Jacksonville in 2017 -- but he’s currently undefeated under Pederson!

No. 74 will be joining season-long captains Scherff, Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Foye Oloukun, and Logan Cooke for the pregame coin flip in Week 1. It’s safe to say the team isn’t too concerned about his ankle injury against Chase Young and company.