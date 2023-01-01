The Week 18 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field now has a kickoff time. The game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on ESPN/ABC.

The winner of the contest will also win the AFC South Division, and host a playoff game in the Wild Card round as the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

The Jaguars dominated the Titans in a 36-22 victory in Week 14 on Dec. 11. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 passing yards and scored four total touchdowns, while tight end Evan Engram led the Jaguars in receiving with 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jacksonville defense forced four turnovers and recorded four sacks, while the Jaguars did not give the ball away once or allow a sack in the last meeting against Tennessee.

Following Jacksonville’s 31-3 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Jaguars have won four games in a row, and five of the past six contests.

Meanwhile, the Titans have lost six-straight games and are without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Star running back Derrick Henry also missed Tennessee’s last game, a 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past Thursday. Henry could return against the Jaguars, however. He rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the previous matchup.

Josh Dobbs is expected to start at quarterback for the Titans in Week 18. He started against the Cowboys as well.

The Jaguars have not made the playoffs since the 2017-2018 season in which the Jaguars advanced to the AFC Championship Game before ultimately losing to the New England Patriots. That was also the only year that the Jaguars won the AFC South since the division’s inception in 2002.