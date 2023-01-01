Jaguars vs Texans: Week 17 Live Blog

Currently number one in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) are in Texas to take on division rivals, the Houston Texans (2-12-1). The Jaguars are on a three game winning streak, and hopefully they can continue that today. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST at NRG Stadium.

2:12: Jaguars defense makes a stop on fourth down! Offense takes over.

2:07: Texans intercept a pass from Lawrence.

2:05: Texans punt.

2:00: TYSON CAMPBELL WITH A SCOOP AND SCORE!! 21-0

1:55: Etienne with a 62 yard run! Touchdown Jaguars! 14-0 JAX

1:51: Texans go three and out.

1:46: Jaguars punt.

1:38: Texans punt.

1:28: Jaguars punt.

1:20: Texans go three and out.

1:14: Hasty runs the ball in. TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS!

1:08: Defense stops Texans offense on 4th&1. Offense takes over.

1:02: Jaguars win the toss and choose to defer.