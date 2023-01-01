Jaguars vs Texans: Week 17 Live Blog

Currently number one in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) are in Texas to take on division rivals, the Houston Texans (2-12-1). The Jaguars are on a three game winning streak, and hopefully they can continue that today. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST at NRG Stadium.
#JAXvsHOU Inactives pic.twitter.com/TClHQhzK5f— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 1, 2023
2:12: Jaguars defense makes a stop on fourth down! Offense takes over.
2:07: Texans intercept a pass from Lawrence.
2:05: Texans punt.
2:00: TYSON CAMPBELL WITH A SCOOP AND SCORE!! 21-0
D-Line cooking, @tysoncampbell_ cleans it up!#JAXvsHOU on CBS/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/BYkN6zQsfo— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 1, 2023
1:55: Etienne with a 62 yard run! Touchdown Jaguars! 14-0 JAX
.@swaggy_t1 with the H-Town house call!#JAXvsHOU on CBS/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/m5mNUuULJe— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 1, 2023
1:51: Texans go three and out.
1:46: Jaguars punt.
Up early in H-Town.#JAXvsHOU | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/EgiiDj3gvO— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 1, 2023
1:38: Texans punt.
1:28: Jaguars punt.
1:20: Texans go three and out.
1:14: Hasty runs the ball in. TOUCHDOWN JAGUARS!
.@MycHasty up the gut on 3rd and goal!#JAXvsHOU on CBS/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/T0KpPJeLp6— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 1, 2023
1:08: Defense stops Texans offense on 4th&1. Offense takes over.
1:02: Jaguars win the toss and choose to defer.
