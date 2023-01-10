Wildcard Weekend Schedule

Wildcard Weekend is upon us, and after Saturday’s 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South and a spot in the playoffs. The Jaguars will play their first playoff game since 2017 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST on Saturday, January 14th.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have secured a first round bye. Wildcard Weekend starts this Saturday, January 14th, with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Kickoff is at 4:30 pm EST at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Sunday’s match ups start with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Miami Dolphins at home. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST at Highmark Stadium in Erie County, New York. The New York Giants are excited to for their rematch against the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants and Vikings kick off at 4:30 pm EST at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sunday wraps up with another rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens at home. The Bengals beat the the Ravens on Sunday 27-16, so it will be interesting to see who wins this one. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers close out Wildcard Weekend on Monday, January 16th. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

