The Jacksonville Jaguars made it to the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs after defeating the Tennessee Titans by a final score of 20-16 in Week 18.

A big reason why the Jaguars were able to beat the Titans and win the AFC South Division title — thus clinching the No. 4 seed in the AFC for the playoffs — was due to the play of outside linebacker and team captain Josh Allen. For his efforts, Allen has been named as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18.

Allen scored the game-winning touchdown for the Jaguars against the Titans, returning a fumble forced by safety Rayshawn Jenkins 37 yards into the end zone with 2:51 remaining in the game. In total, he recorded six tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and the aforementioned fumble recovery in the victory over Tennessee.

On the 2022 season as a whole, Allen has amassed 57 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a team-leading six sacks. He also leads the team with four forced fumbles and is tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries.

Allen’s honor marked the fifth time this season a Jacksonville player has been named AFC Player of the Week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season (Week 3 and Week 14), safety Rayshawn Jenkins was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week once (Week 15) and kicker Riley Patterson was named Special Teams Player of the Week once (Week 16).

Additionally, Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd earned Defensive Rookie of the Month recognition for September.

The Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time at TIAA Bank Field. The game can be watched on NBC/Peacock.