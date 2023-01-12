 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

Home games: Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans

Away games: Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans

  • The Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the playoffs this Saturday, January 14th. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST at TIAA Bank Field.

Houston Texans

  • Head Coach Lovie Smith was fired after one season.
  • The team has eleven draft picks and announced the order in which they would be selecting.
  • WR John Metchie lll has made progress and could possibly join the team as soon as offseason. Metchie missed his rookie season after being placed on the Non Football Illness list due to his Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL) diagnosis.

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

  • After losing to the Jaguars, the Titans secured the 11th pick of the NFL Draft.
  • Punter Ryan Stonehouse’s jersey and cleats are being added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after breaking records during his rookie season.
  • Offensive Skill Assistant Erik Frazier, Secondary Coach Anthony Midget, OC Todd Downing, and OL Coach Keith Carter were let go.

