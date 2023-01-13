Hustle and Heart Set the Jaguars Apart

To say it has been an exciting week for the Jacksonville Jaguars would be an understatement. The Jaguars won their first division title since 2017 but that is not the only Jaguars news making headlines. The regular season has ended, and although it’s not over for the Jaguars, this one has already been one for the books. Earlier this week, Outside Linebacker Josh Allen was awarded with AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

An unforgettable Week 18 performance.



Congratulations to @JoshAllen41_, your AFC Defensive Player of the Week!#IWATJ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PSuYxuuTI9 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 11, 2023

After registering 184 tackles, Linebacker Foye Oluokun was named the NFL Tackle Leader for the second year in a row. His career total from 2018-2022 is 646. Oluokun played four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before becoming a Jaguar.

New team. Same result.



Foye Oluokun is the back-to-back tackle leader pic.twitter.com/BtgwQwcPro — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2023

Arden Key reached a career high in Saturday’s victory against the Titans. Key played three seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders and one for the San Francisco 49ers before he joined the Jaguars.

.@ArdenKeyEl totaled a career-high 9 pressures on 20 pass rushes in our Week 18 win.



His 45.0% pressure rate ranked 2nd-highest by any player in a game since 2016.



(h/t @NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/ypWFsAVbio — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 11, 2023

In his second season in the NFL, Tyson Campbell has definitely made a name for himself. The second round draft pick from Georgia, is now tied for 6th with passes defended and 5th highest graded Cornerback.

Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, and Travis Etienne made Jaguars history this season. For the first time in franchise history, the Jaguars had a 4,000 yard passer, a 1,000 yard rusher, and 1,000 yard receiver.