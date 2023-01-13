 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hustle and Heart Set the Jaguars Apart

By cnconnor
Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

To say it has been an exciting week for the Jacksonville Jaguars would be an understatement. The Jaguars won their first division title since 2017 but that is not the only Jaguars news making headlines. The regular season has ended, and although it’s not over for the Jaguars, this one has already been one for the books. Earlier this week, Outside Linebacker Josh Allen was awarded with AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

After registering 184 tackles, Linebacker Foye Oluokun was named the NFL Tackle Leader for the second year in a row. His career total from 2018-2022 is 646. Oluokun played four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before becoming a Jaguar.

Arden Key reached a career high in Saturday’s victory against the Titans. Key played three seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders and one for the San Francisco 49ers before he joined the Jaguars.

In his second season in the NFL, Tyson Campbell has definitely made a name for himself. The second round draft pick from Georgia, is now tied for 6th with passes defended and 5th highest graded Cornerback.

Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, and Travis Etienne made Jaguars history this season. For the first time in franchise history, the Jaguars had a 4,000 yard passer, a 1,000 yard rusher, and 1,000 yard receiver.

