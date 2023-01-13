Confidence Remains High Leading Into the Playoffs

Last Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars swept the Tennessee Titans for the first time since 2005. Last week we asked if you thought that the team was headed in the right direction and 99% of voters said yes. Following the team’s 20-16 victory, the confidence remains high. We asked again, and 99% of voters remain confident in the direction of the team.

Last week, I said this team was a playoff contender. Although the offense did not play at the same level that they have been in the last few weeks, I still strongly believe that the Jaguars have a good chance in the playoffs. The team will be hosting the first Saturday prime time playoff game in franchise history this weekend, and here’s hoping that the win streak continues. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST at TIAA Bank Field.

Want to participate in future Reacts surveys? Sign up here and make your voice heard!