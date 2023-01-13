Jaguars vs Chargers: Final injury report includes Mike Williams ruled OUT

Injuries are a big deal in any sport, but especially football, considering the physicality of the game and the size of team rosters.

Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs.

Final injury report for #Chargers and Jaguars pic.twitter.com/HI28uM7IDv — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 12, 2023

Receiver/return man Jamal Agnew and kicker Riley Patterson popped up on the injury report this week. None of the listed players seem to be in jeopardy of missing the wild-card matchup, but it’s a reminder of how banged up every roster is by this point in the season — even for teams like the Jaguars who have enjoyed a relatively healthy campaign.

One of the biggest storylines this past week was Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s decision to play starters in Week 18. Los Angeles’ playoff seeding wouldn’t have been impacted by a win or loss, which makes the fact that star wideout Mike Williams (back) was hurt last week and now won’t play an even bigger deal.

The remaining injured Chargers are all expected to play, including Joey Bosa. The top-tier outside linebacker tore his groin against Jacksonville in Week 3 but will be close to 100% in the rematch.