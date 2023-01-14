Jaguars vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off on Saturday Night in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. It was an improbable run for the Jaguars to make it to this point, winning seven of their final nine games, including going on a run to win their last five games in a row to take over the AFC South division crown.

The Chargers went on a similar run to the Jaguars, winning four of their last five games, with their winning streak only snapped by a meaningless Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos. While it was overall a meaningless game for the Chargers, the game had impact, as star wide receiver Mike Williams hurt his back late in the game, missed practice all week and will now miss the game against the Jaguars.

The two teams match up pretty similarly, though the Jaguars did beat up on the Chargers early in Week 3, 38-10. Both teams have changed a lot since then, so it should be a fun game to watch.

How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: NBC

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Saturday, Jan. 14, 8:15 PM

Where: TIAA Bank Field

Odds: Jaguars are 2.5 point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook