NFL 2023 Playoff Odds, Picks and more for the Wild Card Round

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally upon us, with some very interesting matchups on opening weekend. Of course you have the Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off at home against the Los Angeles Chargers for the marquee Saturday game, which you can watch on NBC.

Saturday kicks off with a west coast matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers that should be a fun one. Despite back up quarterback Brock Purdy still being somewhat of an unknown, the 49ers are heavy favorites in large part due to their defense.

Like Saturday, Sunday kicks off with a massive miss match between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, who will also be starting a backup quarterback. The later games on Sunday are much more interesting however, with the New York Giants having a big chance to catch a Minnesota Vikings team who has seemed to be teetering the last few weeks. The day closes out with a Baltimore Ravens matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in a game I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s a lot closer than the spread.

The Wild Card Round caps off on Monday Night with a showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, in a game I have no idea what is going to happen. Tom Brady has looked human at times this season while the Cowboys can’t seem to get out of their own way the last few weeks.

Here are all of our NFL picks for the Wild Card Round. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.