AFC Wild Card Game Thread: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

It’s Wild Card Weekend! The Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) host the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock.

The Jaguars are the 2022 AFC South champions and earned the No. 4 seed in the AFC, while the Chargers are the No. 5 seed in the conference.

This is Jacksonville’s first playoff appearance since January 2018 after the team won the AFC South during the 2017 regular season. Of course, Jacksonville made a run all the way to the AFC Championship Game that season, and was minutes away from advancing to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl, but it was not meant to be.

For the Chargers, this is Los Angeles’ first playoff appearance since January 2019 after a 12-4 campaign during the 2018 season.

The winner of tonight’s game advances to the Divisional round in the NFL playoffs. The Chargers enter the game as 2.5-point favorites and the over/under for the game is set at 46.5.

The Jaguars defeated the Chargers 38-10 at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 25.

Here is your game thread for the matchup. Use it to comment on the AFC Wild Card matchup, and please be respectful and kind toward each other.