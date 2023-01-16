Jaguars once again playoff underdogs

It seems like the Jacksonville Jaguars and thrilling late heroics for a win are two peas in a pod. The Jaguars are headed to Kansas City to take on the No. 1 seed Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in hopes of another thrilling improbable win. Coming off yet another thrilling win on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, the team is flying high and ready to take on the world.

The line opened up with the Jaguars as 9-point underdogs, which has already been moved down to 8.5 as of the time of writing this. These two teams faced off earlier in the season and the Jaguars lost 27-17, but the game felt much closer than the final score. Both the Jaguars and the Chiefs have been flying high the last few weeks, so it will be interesting to see if the Jaguars benefit more from keeping their momentum going by playing or if the week off is that much of an advantage for the Chiefs.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are 8.5-point underdogs.

