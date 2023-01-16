Duuuuuval House and Dougie P shirts now available

After the Jacksonville Jaguars sensational win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, quarterback Trevor Lawrence did what any smart Jacksonville local would do and celebrated at the local Waffle House.

Or, the Duuuval House.

Look at that, in all it’s glory. Covered, smothered and chunked, just like the Los Angeles Chargers defense in the second half.

We've also got a new Dougie P t-shirt as well, if that's more your style.

