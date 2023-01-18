Jaguars vs Chargers: Play of the game

Is anyone else still out of breath?

Four days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-0 deficit to pull off the third-largest comeback in playoff history. The final score was good guys, 31, Los Angeles Chargers, 30.

Riley Patterson’s 36-yarder as time expired was the second-biggest play of the game (in terms of win probability added, per rbsdm.com). The biggest play came just prior: Travis Etienne’s 25-yard rush to convert on fourth down and set up the winning kick.

Lol u wild Doug keep going#LACvsJAX on NBC pic.twitter.com/8zJhrS3ghY — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 15, 2023

It was the climax of Doug Pederson’s incredible coaching performance on Saturday night. Jacksonville had three 3-and-outs four interceptions, three 3-and-outs, and one fumbled punt return to start the game -- but the final five drives resulted in 31 points.

Here’s a breakdown of Etienne’s clutch run from The Ringer’s Ben Solak.

Had to talk about the Travis Etienne game-winning run.



Doug Pederson made Asante Samuel Jr. try to step up and tackle in a short yardage situation...AGAIN! Same as in Week 3. pic.twitter.com/7nTZh1NEQS — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 15, 2023

Another great coaching moment came at the end of the third quarter, when Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones on a 39-yard touchdown to make it a 10-point game.

Breakdown from SB Nation’s JP Acosta:

I am running on very few hours of sleep but I LOVED this TD to Zay Jones when it happened and loved it even more watching it again pic.twitter.com/9LdMbA0V6a — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) January 15, 2023

Lawrence checked into the play after seeing L.A.’s defensive alignment; it was an otherworldly heat check by a quarterback making his first career playoff start.

After throwing his fourth interception, Lawrence completed 23 of 29 passes for 253 yards and four scores.