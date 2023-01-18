 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars vs Chargers: Play of the game

By guslogue
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Is anyone else still out of breath?

Four days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-0 deficit to pull off the third-largest comeback in playoff history. The final score was good guys, 31, Los Angeles Chargers, 30.

Riley Patterson’s 36-yarder as time expired was the second-biggest play of the game (in terms of win probability added, per rbsdm.com). The biggest play came just prior: Travis Etienne’s 25-yard rush to convert on fourth down and set up the winning kick.

It was the climax of Doug Pederson’s incredible coaching performance on Saturday night. Jacksonville had three 3-and-outs four interceptions, three 3-and-outs, and one fumbled punt return to start the game -- but the final five drives resulted in 31 points.

Here’s a breakdown of Etienne’s clutch run from The Ringer’s Ben Solak.

Another great coaching moment came at the end of the third quarter, when Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones on a 39-yard touchdown to make it a 10-point game.

Breakdown from SB Nation’s JP Acosta:

Lawrence checked into the play after seeing L.A.’s defensive alignment; it was an otherworldly heat check by a quarterback making his first career playoff start.

After throwing his fourth interception, Lawrence completed 23 of 29 passes for 253 yards and four scores.

