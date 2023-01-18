Jaguars vs. Chiefs Divisional round injury report: Trevor Lawrence limited Tuesday with toe injury

The Jaguars and Chiefs both released initial injury reports on Tuesday in advance of the Divisional matchup between the two this Saturday. It’s early, so don’t panic, but there are some key players listed for the Jags.

First and foremost, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited Tuesday with a toe injury. Perhaps more concerning, right guard Brandon Scherff was held out of Tuesday’s practice with an abdominal injury, and center Luke Fortner was also limited with a back injury. We’ll keep an eye on those injuries this week and hope we see progress.

Below are the full injury reports for both the Chiefs and the Jaguars. Check back on Big Cat Country throughout the week for updates.

Jaguars injury report: Tuesday, Jan. 17

WR Kendric Pryor - LP (shoulder)

QB Trevor Lawrence - LP (toe)

WR Jamal Agnew - LP (shoulder)

LS Ross Matiscik - DNP (back)

RG Brandon Scherff - DNP (abdomen)

C Luke Fortner - LP (back)

Chiefs injury report: Tuesday, Jan. 17

WR Mecole Hardman - DNP (pelvis)

DE Frank Clark - LP (groin)

WR Skyy Moore - FP (hand)

CB L’Jarius Sneed - FP (hip)