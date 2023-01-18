Jaguars vs. Chargers injury report: Trevor Lawrence limited again Wednesday

The Jaguars released Wednesday’s injury report, and while it’s not great news that Trevor Lawrence was limited again in practice with a toe injury, it’s great news that both right guard Brandon Scherff and long snapper Ross Matiscik were both upgraded to full practice.

There’s no question Lawrence will play against the Chiefs, but toe injuries can be lingering and problematic for quarterbacks. Having a healthy offensive line is going to be key against a Chiefs team that ranks second in the league for sacks in 2022 with 55 during the regular season, so it’s good to see that Scherff is recovered enough to get back to practice on Wednesday, even in a limited capacity. Long snapper is an incredibly specialized position, so Matiscik getting back to limited practice is great news, too.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams. Check back on Thursday for updated injury information ahead of the Jaguars’ matchup with the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday.

Jaguars injury report, Thursday, Jan. 18

WR Kendrick Pryor - LP (shoulder)

QB Trevor Lawrence - LP (toe)

WR Jamal Agnew - LP (shoulder)

LS Ross Matiscik - LP (back)

RG Brandon Scherff - LP (abdomen)

C Luke Fortner - LP (back)

Chiefs injury report, Thursday, Jan. 18

CB L’Jarius Sneed - FP (knee)

WR Skyy Moore - FP (hand)

DE Frank Clark - FP (groin)

WR Mecole Hardman - DNP (pelvis)