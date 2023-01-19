This Week in Jaguars History

January 15, 2000: The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins 62-7 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Jaguars hosted the Dolphins at Alltel Stadium (now known as TIAA Bank Field). The defense held the Dolphins’ offense to 10 first downs and sacked Dan Marino five times. This was Marino’s last NFL game. The game was noted as, “the most one-sided NFL postseason victory in 59 seasons”

January 18, 2003: Jack Del Rio was hired as the Jaguars’ head coach. Del Rio coached the team from 2003-2011. During his nine seasons, the Jaguars had a record of 70-74-0.

January 19, 2021: Trent Baalke was named the permanent General Manager of the Jaguars.

January 21, 2018: Y’all already know, Myles Jack wasn’t down.

