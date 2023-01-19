NFL 2023 Playoff Odds, Picks and more for the Divisional Round

Another week and another thrilling victory from the Jacksonville Jaguars to make it to the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Jaguars made a historic comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, but even that win didn’t seem to impress Las Vegas much.

Currently the Jaguars are 8.5-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs, but to be fair that opened up at 9.5, so it seems the betting public has moved that down. I’m still not sure on this game, as I think the Jaguars definitely can beat the Chiefs, but they’re going to have to get out of the gate quickly and force some turnovers.

As for the other games, the Saturday night game is an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have been hot most of the year, but something about the way the Giants are playing right now makes them scary.

The real marquee game of the weekend is the Cincinnati Bengals against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Obviously the previous game had the tragic accident with Damar Hamlin and it never got played. By all accounts Hamlin is recovering well now, thankfully. As for the game however, I think it’s going to be a slugfest and should be a fun one to watch.

The Sunday night matchup is a weird one for me, because I’m still not sure what to think of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The Niners will be carried by their defense, which could be big trouble for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Precott, who has been turning the ball over like crazy.

Here are all of our NFL picks for the Divisional Round. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.