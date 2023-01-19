Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Everything you need to know for the Divisional Round

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m still reeling from the Jaguars’ incredible win over the Chargers during Wild Card weekend. It’s time to shift focus, though, and get ourselves prepared for the Jags to take on the AFC’s top team this postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs.

In this storysteam, you’ll find all of our coverage leading up to, during, and after this weekend’s matchup. From injury reports to odds to analysis, everything you need to know will be right here.

The Jags are 8.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup, which is unsurprising given that it’s the Chiefs. But the Jags were underdogs last week, too. Odds don’t mean anything once the teams hit the field.

And it’s not like Doug Pederson doesn’t know how to motivate an underdog. This is the same guy who led an Eagles team to a Super Bowl win over the juggernaut Patriots with backup Nick Foles. He knows Andy Reid’s game well as a member of Reid’s coaching tree, and that’s going to help with preparation.

Check back here for all of the updates and information you need to know heading into this week’s game, and go Jags.