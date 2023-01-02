The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, rifling off their fourth win in a row last week in a 31-3 beatdown of the Houston Texans and now head back home for their regular season finale to face the hated Tennessee Titans in an AFC South winner-take-all showdown.

The Jaguars battled back from being 2-6 at one point in the season to now winning six of their last eight, and sitting tied for first place in the AFC South and a potential playoff berth and division crown on the horizon.

The only thing that stands in their way is the battered and reeling Tennessee Titans, who have lost their last six games in a row and appear to be spiraling out of control.

This should be a game Jaguars fans feel confident on winning and punching their ticket to the 2022 NFL playoffs, but it’s the Titans and there’s still a lot of demons that need to be exercised.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are 6.5-point favorites.

