Monday Night Football: Bills slight favorites over Bengals

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an AFC clash that could lead to a potential change in who has the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NFL playoff race. The Buffalo Bills hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium where a win would move them back into the No. 1 spot, where as a win for the Bengals would put them in position to lock up the No. 1 spot with some help in the final week of the season.

The Bills are on a tear, winning their last six games in a row, including a dominating win over the Chicago Bears last week. They certainly have momentum coming into the game, albeit on the road in a hostile environment. For the Bengals however, they’re just as hot if not hotter than the Bills, winning their last seven games in a row and carrying a huge amount of momentum as they try to chase down the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC and can clinch the AFC North with a win.

As it stands right now, the Bills are a two and a half-point road favorite.

You can find all the NFL odds here, with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.