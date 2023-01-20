Jaguars vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars head out west to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs. It’s an unlikely spot for the Jaguars to be in, as most didn’t expect them to have a winning record when the season started, let alone winning the AFC South and advancing out of the Wild Card Round.

The Chiefs and the Jaguars matched up once already this season, with the Chiefs winning 27-17, but from the Jaguars perspective the game felt like it could have been a lot closer than that. The Chiefs turned the ball over three times on the day, but the Jaguars offense simply couldn’t capitalize on them and put points on the board.

This was also back when the Jaguars offense was still trying to figure things out, so maybe it ends up a difference story on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Live Stream: NBC

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 4:30 PM

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are 8.5 point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook