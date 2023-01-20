 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
NFL: JAN 14 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Chargers at Jaguars Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

  • Quarterback Nathan Rourke was signed to a Future/Reserve Contract. The quarterback was drafted by the BC Lions in 2020, and earned CFL’s award for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022.
  • Jawaan Taylor was named Sixth Captain for Saturday’s divisional match up against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • The NFL announced that the Jaguars would once again return to Wembley Stadium for a home game for the 2023 season.

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

  • 17 players are headed into free agency for the 2023 season, including former Jaguar defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
  • The following have been interviewed for the Head Coach position:
    Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday
    Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen
    Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn
    Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson
    Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris
    Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy
    Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
    Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Tennessee Titans

