News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
- Quarterback Nathan Rourke was signed to a Future/Reserve Contract. The quarterback was drafted by the BC Lions in 2020, and earned CFL’s award for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022.
- Jawaan Taylor was named Sixth Captain for Saturday’s divisional match up against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- The NFL announced that the Jaguars would once again return to Wembley Stadium for a home game for the 2023 season.
The Jaguars Foundation matched @LurayPeanutCo's donation to local youth football initiatives for a total of $10,000 as part of this season's Peanut Pickoff!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/EA3quzX6ZR— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 17, 2023
- The following have been interviewed for the Head Coach Position:
Los Angeles Rams Assistant Head Coach and Tight Ends Coach Thomas Brown
Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
Former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon
Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson
Our 2023 opponents are set pic.twitter.com/rQ9HMPSqim— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2023
- 17 players are headed into free agency for the 2023 season, including former Jaguar defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
- The following have been interviewed for the Head Coach position:
Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday
Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson
Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris
Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy
Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone
A message from @JimIrsay: pic.twitter.com/ClvqPkk3uw— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 13, 2023
- Former 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon was hired as General Manager.
- Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and punter Ryan Stonehouse were named second-team All-Pro.
- Derrick Henry was nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year Award. Henry ranked second in the NFL for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
#Titans will return to London for a game during the 2023 season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 19, 2023
