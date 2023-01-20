The 5 Biggest Comebacks in Jaguars History

In light of last Saturday’s phenomenal 27-0 comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, I thought it would be a fitting time to highlight the Jaguars’ five biggest comebacks in franchise history.

5. November 24, 1996: Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens (28-25)

57,384 people at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore watched the Jacksonville Jaguars overcome a 15 point deficit to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens started the first quarter off strongly with a 7-0 lead after Mike Caldwell (the same Mike Caldwell that is currently the Defensive Coordinator for the Jaguars) intercepted a pass from Mark Brunell. The Ravens struck again during the second quarter, bringing the score to 10-0. At this point, the Jaguars began to fight back. James Stewart rushed for a one yard touchdown. The teams traded field goals and went into halftime with a score of 10-16. The Ravens dominated the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter confident, with a 15 point lead over the Jaguars. The Jaguars capitalized on several Ravens mistakes, such as, “A fumbled snap by quarterback Vinny Testaverde at the Baltimore 19 with 2:43 left that Jacksonville recovered and turned into the tying eight points.” With the score tied at 25-25, the teams headed into overtime. The Jaguars secured the win when kicker Mike Hollis made a 34 yard field goal.

4. November 6, 2022: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars (27-20)

62,758 people filled the seats at TIAA Bank Field to watch the Jaguars overcome a 17 point deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders. This game was foreshadowing as to how the second half of our season would go. It was almost halftime before the Jaguars put points on the board. The third quarter started with the Raiders leading 20-10. The defense was able to stop the Raiders from scoring in the second half. The Jaguars came away with a 27-20 win.

3. December 18, 2022: Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars (40-34)

It’s no surprise that the 2022 season is making another appearance on this list. For the second time in the season, the team overcame a 17 point deficit. The Jaguars came into this game as underdogs to the Cowboys. The Cowboys managed to score two touchdowns before the Jaguars scored a touchdown halfway through the second quarter, and the Cowboys scored a third before halftime. The Jaguars received the ball to start the third quarter and Riley Patterson made a field goal, bringing the score to 21-10. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher made two back to back field goals to extend the lead to 27-10. Trevor Lawrence, Marvin Jones Jr, and Zay Jones went on a run. 59 Yard pass to Zay Jones. Touchdown. 10 Yard pass to Marvin Jones Jr. Touchdown. 3 Yard pass to Zay Jones. Touchdown. The Jaguars were leading 31-27 in the fourth. The Cowboys take 7:01 off the time clock and score a touchdown. The offense runs seven plays for 41 yards and Riley Patterson ties the game at 34-34. During overtime, Rayshawn Jenkins did what he does best, create big plays. Jenkins ended the game with a 52 yard run pick six.

Jaguars win off a Dak interception!!! pic.twitter.com/7sY9YIpiBN — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 18, 2022

2. November 30, 2014: New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars (25-24)

The first quarter went scoreless as the two teams traded punts. While the Jaguars continued to punt, the Giants scored touchdowns during their next three drives. Josh Scobee was able to put the Jaguars on the board before halftime with a field goal. Down by 18, the Jaguars were able to score on both offense and defense during the third quarter. Linebacker JT Thomas recovered a fumble and scored then Marqise Lee caught a pass from Blake Bortles and brought the score to 21-16. The two point conversion failed but Aaron Colvin started the fourth quarter with a fumble recovery to give Jacksonville the lead. After 19 unanswered points, Giants kicker Josh Brown returned the lead to the Giants. With seconds left in the game, Josh Scobee gave the lead back to the Jaguars to end the game with a final score of 25-24.

1. January 14, 2023: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (31-30)

