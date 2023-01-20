Trevor Lawrence ranked Top 10 in MVP List

The Jacksonville Jaguars season quickly turned from another frustrating disappointment to hope and excitement, in large part to the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence was so up and down to start the season but after the brutal interception in London against the Denver Broncos, it seems his game has stepped up substantially.

So much so, that national pundits and analysts are starting to take notice, including making the Top 10 of a list of Most Valuable Players of the 2022 season.

From ESPN:

8. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars Lawrence’s numbers don’t jump off the page, but I’m partial to the notion that Lawrence carried an offense without a ton of help. The Jaguars ranked 31st in pass block win rate, for example. Kevin Cole illustrates the point quite well with his adjusted quarterback efficiency, which also notes that Lawrence played with a group of receivers that were subpar at getting open, per our Receiver Tracking Metrics, and had a high rate of drops.

There’s not a lot to disagree with there, though even though I think Lawrence is excellent, I was actually surprised to see him ranked that high, but it makes a lot of sense. Even though Lawrence had his downs this season, in some critical moments, he also made quite a few clutch plays throughout the season and was a big reason for the turn around.