Jaguars vs Chiefs: Final injury report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have benefitted from good injury luck all season, and that continued in the wild-card round last week against Los Angeles.

Walker Little, Tyler Shatley, and Roy Robertson-Harris continued to play well in place of starters who’s seasons are over due to injury (Cam Robinson, Ben Bartch, and Dawuane Smoot). The Chargers were also without star receiver Mike Williams, and the mid-game injury to cornerback Michael Davis helped spark Jacksonville’s comeback.

The Jaguars won 31-30 to move on to the Divisional Round, where they will face the #1 seed Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's the final injury report for the Chiefs and Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/vyTXK11v0V — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 19, 2023

Mecole Hardman was ruled out of Saturday's contest with a pelvis injury. The speedy wideout was originally injured the game before the first matchup between these teams in Week 10, when Kansas City won 27-17. Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown and had 90 yards from scrimmage back in that game -- he’ll continue to play in three-receiver sets in place of Hardman and alongside starters JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Defensive end Frank Clark suffered a minor groin injury in the Chiefs’ regular season finale, but he should be able to play along with receiver Skyy Moore and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, each of whom practiced in full this week.

Jaguars center Luke Fortner (back) popped up on Jacksonville’s injury report this week, but he and the rest of the list’s members are expected to suit up at Arrowhead Stadium.