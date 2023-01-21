Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: Divisional Playoffs Live Blog

AFC South Division Champions, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in Kansas City today to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game. The Jaguars and Chiefs last met on November 13th. The Chiefs came away with a 27-17 win but I hope the Jaguars pull an upset today. Kickoff is at 4:30 pm EST at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The final injury report can be found here.

6:10: Defense makes a stop! Chiefs punt.

6:05: Beginning of the third. Mahomes is back on the field.

5:51: Halftime

5:46: Patterson with a 41 yard field goal!! 17-10 with seconds left in the second quarter.

5:32: Kelce with another KC touchdown. 17-7

5:18: Jaguars punt.

5:08: Kick is good. Chiefs lead 10-7.

5:04: Score is tied 7-7 at the end of the first. Mahomes hopped/limped off the field.

4:53: Christian Kirk finds the end zone, touchdown Jaguars!! 7-7

4:49: AGNEW WITH A 63 YARD RETURN

4:45: The Chiefs score during their opening drive. 7-0

4:35: Three and out for the Jaguars offense.

4:30: Jaguars will receive the ball first.