Jamal Agnew issues apology to Jaguars fans

The Jacksonville Jaguars magical run ended with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. One of the big x-factors in the game was wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew, both good and bad. The biggest memory of Agnew’s impact unfortunately is his fumble late in the game while the Jaguars were driving for a potential touchdown to pull within three points.

Agnew caught a pass from Trevor Lawrence, turned to go upfield towards the endzone and lost the ball in transition. Agnew issued an apology on social media after the game.

Wish I could have that one back, I let this team down no doubt! BUT that one play won’t define me. Damn proud of what this team was able to accomplish. Hell of a run! This one hurts, but we’ll be back. Appreciate you rocking with us all year DUUUVAL. Love! — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 22, 2023

It was a rough fumble for Agnew in a critical moment, but it’s hard after sleeping on it to pin everything on that one play. The Jaguars had a lot of missed opportunities on Saturday evening, but the game played out very similar to how their first meeting with the Chiefs went, failing to capitalize on some critical chances.

While Agnew did have a back breaking fumble late, he was also a big reason why the Jaguars were in scoring positions with many kick returns. The Jaguars returner averaged 43.7 yards per kick return, including a 63-yarder that was close to going for a touchdown.